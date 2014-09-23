Norwegian Offers Poker Challenge

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced that World Series of Poker Champion Joe Cada will be joining the line’s first annual Norwegian Poker Challenge, taking place on Norwegian Epic from November 9 – 16, 2014 during her first Caribbean cruise of the season from Miami. The Poker Challenge offers guests the opportunity to win a share of the $200,000 guaranteed prize pool, the largest offered by any cruise line, during a week-long tournament aboard Norwegian’s largest ship.

According to the cruise line, players will have the chance to join cash games on a daily basis during the Poker Challenge, which will feature four tournament events. Along with a chance to win cash, players will also have the opportunity to go head-to-head with Cada, the youngest champion in the history of the tournament. He won the series’ Main Event in 2009 at the age of 21, beating out 6,494 players. His current lifetime live winnings exceed $10 million. During the week-long tournament, Cada will be hosting an exclusive meet and greet event, available only to tournament entrants.

Norwegian’s Poker Challenge is open to all players, with a tournament entry fee of $1100. Players must register for the main event with their travel agent or Norwegian’s Casino team prior to sailing. Players can also win their way into the tournament, as Norwegian is hosting satellite tournaments on every cruise through September 30.

Sailing from Miami, the Epic calls at Ocho Rios, Costa Maya and Cozumel. Fares for the Poker Challenge cruise on Nov. 9 begin at $399 per person.

Players will have another opportunity to show their skills during the Second Annual Norwegian Poker Challenge, which will be held next year onboard the Getaway, sailing an eight-day cruise from Miami on November 7, 2015. Players can win their win into the Second Challenge via satellite tournaments on select dates and ships beginning November 1, 2014.