Discovery to Join Cruise and Maritime After Drydock

Cruise and Maritime Voyages today announced the newest addition to its fleet for 2013 -- the Discovery. The 700-passenger vessel will sail alongside Marco Polo starting in February of 2013 after an extensive winter dry-docking and refurbishment program. All of the attractive features which made the Discovery a favorite among discerning travelers will not only be retained but will be further enhanced. The vessel will replace the Ocean Countess.

CMV North America’s Vice President, Sales & Marketing John Dennis said, “We are delighted to welcome the Discovery to the CMV fleet and are extremely excited with the incredible itineraries the vessel will perform throughout the UK, and Northern Europe sailing from great historic ports such as London-Harwich, Liverpool and Newcastle. We will increase our highly demanded and unique Northern Lights voyages and offer many new cruises to complement our successful Marco Polo programs. We look forward to hosting our US and Canadian guests on two fantastic Cruise & Maritime Voyages ships in 2013.”

The Discovery has gained a reputation over the past decade garnering a very high repeat-passenger ratio. The ship boasts eight passenger decks, spacious public areas, abundant open spaces and promenades, and can accommodate 698 passengers (780 maximum). She features two restaurants – plus al fresco dining on the Lido Deck, six bars, four lounges, two swimming pools -- one with a retractable roof, two large Jacuzzis, gym/health center, lecture hall/cinema, beauty salon, Internet corner as well as Wi-Fi hotspots.

The Ocean Countess will continue her remaining 2012 ex-Liverpool program with a revised final 13-night Canary Islands & Madeira “Farewell Voyage” now scheduled to conclude in Barcelona instead of returning to Liverpool.