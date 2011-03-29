AllThingsCruise: New Kid on the Web Block

AllThingsCruise is a “hot young consumer website dedicated to the joys of cruise travel,” according to its publisher and editor Heidi Allison Shane, who is challenging the established sites. The new site does not sell cruises, but endeavors to be a top source of information about every aspect of cruising.

Launched just 14 months ago, AllThingsCruise has already built a substantial following, according to Shane, who said it is different, because it has fresh content.

The site claims to have built a team of strong cruise bloggers who are constantly providing updated fresh information to its readers. There may not be thousands of cruise and port reviews yet, Shane admitted, but everything that’s posted is new, she pointed out. The constant stream of cruise and port reviews are written by members of the site, whom she called the traveling public…people who paid their hard-earned money for their cruise experiences and who are generous with both praise and criticism. There is updated information on all cruise lines, including small and niche lines.

The blogging team includes David Molyneaux, former travel editor of The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, and current president of the SATW Foundation: Marcia Levin, a longtime cruise writer based in southeast Florida; Tim O'Keefe, a photographer, who is a Caribbean expert; and Racel and Alexandser Garrett, who address what’s relevant to younger travelers.

The editor and chief blogger is Cynthia Boal Janssens, former travel editor of The Detroit News. She frequently cruises for AllThingsCruise, edits most of the news articles and cruise reviews and keeps the Cruise News feature current.

Janssens, Levin and O’Keefe are all past national presidents of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW). AllThingsCruise also publishes articles from a number of guest contributors.

Shane said she designed AllThingsCruise in response to consumers’ desire for thorough, objective information on the various types of cruising, cruise lines, ships, destinations and itineraries. She knows the cruise industry and what cruisers are looking for. Shane has a strong background in travel and working with a number of the major cruise lines. She served as vice president of sales and marketing for American Express Group and Incentive Services and has held positions with Princess Cruises and Orient Lines.

A valuable and unique feature of AllThingsCruise is a complimentary e-card service for travelers to e-mail vital cruise ship telephone contact information to family members and others prior to departure.

