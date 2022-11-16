Disney Cruise Line Acquires Unfinished 6,000-Guest Global Dream Cruise Ship

Disney has announced the acquisition of a partially completed cruise ship as it has come to terms to acquire the unfinished 6,000-guest Global Dream that is sitting at MV Werften.

Disney will now work with Meyer Werft to complete the cruise ship in Wismar, Germany. The ship will be renamed and is expected to set sail in 2025 and will be fueled by green methanol.

Disney said it was able secure the ship at a favorable price and within the capital expenditure guidance.

This is in addition to two new ships the company will take delivery of in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

“Our cruise ships give us the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they are, and the addition of this ship will make a Disney Cruise Line vacation accessible to more families than ever before,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

The new ship, to be based outside the United States, will feature innovative Disney experiences along with the dazzling entertainment, world-class dining and legendary guest service that set Disney Cruise Line apart, the company said.

The exterior will be adorned in the iconic, Mickey Mouse-inspired colors of the fleet, complete with signature red funnels.

The Global Dream, originally under construction for now defunct Dream Cruises, is said to be about 75 percent complete. The ship was designed for the family market and to sail year-round in Asia.