Ambassador Launches Promotional Offer to Celebrate Singles Day

Ambassador Cruise Line is launching a promotional offer on Friday, November 11 to celebrate International Singles’ Day with an 11 percent discount on all upcoming cruises.

According to a press release, the offer will run for 11 days starting from Friday, November 11 to Monday, November 21, and it is designed to encourage single travelers to book a solo cruise in 2023.

To take advantage of the promotional offer, guests need to use the promo code: SOLO11 when booking on the phone or Ambassador Cruise Line website. The offer applies to Standard Fares, Late Saver Fares and Ambassador Fares.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s ships, the Ambience and the Ambition, which will make its debut in 2023, feature 89 and 78 solo cabins respectively.

The Ambience is currently on its 32-night Grand Mediterranean cruise, which departed from London, England on October 23. The ship made calls in Porto, Portugal, Cadiz, Spain, Palma De Mallorca, Civitavecchia, Rome, Italy, Naples, Italy, Ciracusa, Sicily, Piraeus (Athens), Greece, and Istanbul, Turkey so far.

The Ambience will also visit Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey, Haifa, Israel, Larnaca, Cyprus, Alexandria, Egypt, Catania, Sicily, and Gibraltar, UK before reaching London, England.

The Ambition will have a busy 2023 with itineraries including a 14-night Hidden Gems of France & Spain cruise which is scheduled to depart from Newcastle, England on May 12, 2023. The ship will make stops at Dundee, Scotland, Cherbourg, France, Brest, France, Saint-Nazaire, France, Le Verdon, France, Bilbao, Spain, Gijon, Spain, La Coruna, Spain, and Le Havre (Paris), France before returning to Newcastle, England on May 26.

Ambassador Cruise Line has also planned a special Round Britain Royal Themed Cruise for June 2023. The 12-night cruise will depart from London, Tilbury just a few weeks after King Charles’ Coronation scheduled for May 6. The prices for the 12-night cruise start from £1,886 per solo traveler, saving £233 with the SOLO11 code.