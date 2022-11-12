Carnival Corporation Again Named One of the Top Female-Friendly Companies

Carnival Corporation announced that it has been named as one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies of 2022 by Forbes.

This is the second consecutive year that Carnival Corporation has received this honor, along with a series of distinguished honors earned by the Forbes for the company’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Carnival Corporation has also been named the World’s Best Employers of 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity for 2022, according to a statement.

"We are proud to be named alongside other distinguished organizations that are champions for the support of women leaders, and we applaud all of the collective efforts being made globally to accelerate inclusion and diversity in the workplace," said Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation.

"We are focused on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of our organization, and we are honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as it underscores our commitment to foster a positive and inclusive workplace that supports our talented and diverse employees, while providing equal opportunity and a strong sense of belonging for all."

In partnership with Statista, the market research company, Forbes’ annual listing of the top female-friendly companies recognizes top-performing multinational organizations in a global survey including 85,000 female employees across 36 countries.

Participants in the survey were asked to anonymously evaluate their employer’s performance in terms of gender-related topics, workplace satisfaction, and willingness to recommend their company.

Each company was also evaluated based on female representation in leadership positions and a women-only public opinion survey.

Carnival Corporations, ranked among the 400 female-friendly companies, is the only cruise company to receive this honor.

The company was also named one of the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine.