Carnival Cruise Line Receives Multiple Awards

Carnival Cruise Line has earned several recent awards by multiple organizations, the company announced in a press release.

According to the brand, the recognitions heighten the excitement ahead of the culmination of its 50th birthday festivities with the arrival of its newest ship, the Carnival Celebration.

The honors also reflect Carnival’s excellence in delivering fun and memorable vacations, the company said.

One of the awards comes from the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Survey, which once again been named Carnival Cruise Line the winner in its category.

The independent, online survey asks Americans to rate products they trust across 40 different categories in areas such as quality, value and reliability.

In addition to noting Carnival’s history of providing vacations at sea since 1972, Reader’s Digest also highlighted Carnival’s support of a broad range of philanthropic organizations, like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in the fight against childhood cancer.

This is Carnival’s seventh win as Reader’s Digest’s Most Trusted Cruise Line.

Carnival also won a design recognition with the Brass Magnolia Bar onboard the flagship Mardi Gras.

According to the company, the area earned top honors at The Network of the Hospitality Industry’s (NEWH) Golden Palm Awards in Coral Gables, Fla.

The award recognizes design firms for recent projects that go above and beyond in hospitality excellence.

Brass Magnolia, a bar inspired by New Orleans’ Garden District and jazz culture, is in Mardi Gras’ French Quarter zone.

The bar is adorned with ornate decor, like the grand mansions of the south, brass instruments and a vibrant gold bar with lush greenery wall accents.

This is the first time Carnival has been recognized with an award from NEWH, which is a networking service for the hospitality industry that provides scholarships, education and business development opportunities to students and professionals.

Other honor includes Best Cruise Director for the company’s Lee Mason in the annual Porthole Cruise Magazine Readers’ Choice Awards.

“I’m grateful to our guests for recognizing me with this honor and distinguishing me in what is a truly tough competition among my incredible colleagues!” said Mason.

“We’re constantly striving to deliver truly fun, memorable vacations for our guests in every aspect of the cruise experience, and I look forward to continuing that for everyone on board Carnival Celebration,” he added.