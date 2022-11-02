Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of New Carnival Celebration

Meyer Turku has today delivered the LNG-fueled Carnival Celebration cruise ship to Carnival Cruise Line. according to a press release, with the ship already on its way to Southampton.

Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku, said: "First of all, the ship is dedicated to the 50 years of Carnival Cruise Line. Second, Carnival Celebration will begin service immediately after the handover, which tells us that the demand for cruises, and therefore for cruise ships, is truly recovering. I feel great pride in being able to see how my team at the Meyer Turku shipyard and the whole Finish maritime network have once again managed to realize such a complex project in such a short time."

Carnival Celebration is the 50th anniversary ship of Carnival Cruise Line. The theme can be seen in many ways in the ship's interior, where elements from the shipping company's previous ships have been assembled, according to a press release form the shipyard.

“We have so many reasons to celebrate now that Carnival Celebration has joined as the 25th ship in our fleet. Now, more guests will experience all that our innovative Excel-class has brought to cruising,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “She represents the culmination of our 50th Birthday while also shining a light on our bright future with so much more excitement to come!”

Like its sister ship Mardi Gras, also built at the Meyer Turku shipyard, Carnival Celebration has six themed areas that offer passengers world-class experiences and tastes. These include Latitudes, The Golden Jubilee and Emeril's Bistro 1397 restaurants.

The Carnival Celebration will depart on her first customer cruise from Southampton on November 6.