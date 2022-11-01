Ponant and Paul Gauguin Give Back For Partner Appreciation Month

Ponant and Paul Gauguin Cruises will be celebrating their Partner Appreciation Month in November with special offers for travel partners, according to a press release.

Ponant will provide gift cards of up to $500 per stateroom for voyages in 2023 and beyond, while Paul Gauguin Cruises will offer gift cards of up to $250 per stateroom for voyages in 2023. Besides that, Amazon eCards will be given to travel advisors by December 15, 2022, for new bookings completed by November 30, 2022, the companies confirmed.

“November marks a time for reflection and to give thanks and we want to take this opportunity to show our appreciation for all our travel partners do,” commented Theresa Gatta, vice president of sales, North America, Ponant.

In addition to its sailings in the Antarctica and Arctic, Ponant will offer the first expedition cruise to the tropical islands of Southern Japan, a 17-day voyage covering all seven countries of Central America, and an expedition sailing from Indonesia to Australia to witness the Solar Eclipse, in collaboration with Smithsonian Journeys.

In the meantime, Paul Gauguin Cruises will offer its most popular itineraries in 2023, including the seven-night Tahiti & Society Islands and the 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands sailings.

“We hope this incentive serves as an expression of thanks as we forge ahead to new heights and capture new opportunities together,” said Liz Coleman, vice president, sales, Paul Gauguin Cruises.