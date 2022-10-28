Holland America Line Further Simplifies COVID-19 Procedures

Holland America Line is further simplifying the protocols for guests to travel, according to a press release.

The latest update to the line’s “Travel Well” COVID-19 protocols removes the need for guests on most voyages to take a pre-cruise COVID-19 test, regardless of their vaccination status.

Effectively immediately, unvaccinated guests sailing on “Standard Protocol” voyages will no longer need a test prior to sailing, the company said.

Checks of individual guest vaccination status will be discontinued on Standard Protocol voyages as well (unless required by destinations).

“Our guests continue to show their excitement to return to cruising, and this is another step toward making it as easy as possible for them to safely explore the world in a way they love,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

Holland America Line’s voyage lookup site continues to offer booked guests a simple way to learn what protocols apply to their cruise. Using the Health Protocols Tool, guests can submit their booking number to see specific protocols for their voyage.

Key facts for Standard Protocol voyages (not including designated remote voyages):

Evidence of vaccination status prior to embarkation is no longer required

Pre-cruise testing is not required

The simpler protocols now also include Panama Canal transits up to 15 nights

Guests on Enhanced Protocol voyages will be provided additional information about protocols based on ports visited. Guests can continue to submit documents electronically or use the VeriFLY app ahead of embarkation for a simple and faster check-in process. Holland America Line recommends that guests visit the TravelWell section of the company’s website for updates prior to cruise departure, as well as instructions on how to provide results of a negative test, where required.

