SunStone Takes Delivery of Ocean Odyssey and Sylvia Earle

SunStone has taken delivery of two new Infinity-class vessels, the Ocean Odyssey and Sylvia Earle.

Final documents were signed on Friday, October 21, completing delivery of the two vessels from the CMHI Shipyard in Haimen, China to the SunStone companies, according to a press release.

They will now begin repositioning before going on long-term charters, with the Sylvia Earle heading to Aurora Expeditions and the Ocean Odyssey to Vantage.

They join sister ships the Greg Mortimer, Ocean Explorer and Ocean Victory. One more ship follows as the Ocean Albatros is set for a March 2023 debut.

The Infinity series of ships, according to the company, are the product of a unique collaboration between European design and technology and Chinese shipbuilding efficiency resulting in an expedition cruise vessel with best-in-class safety and comfort features, and high operating efficiency.

The ships are 104 meters long, and 18 meters wide, having a draft of 5.1 meters. They feature a passenger capacity between 130-200 and a crew capacity between 85 and 115. The Vessels are Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6 and are being built with Safe Return to Port, Dynamic Positioning and zero speed stabilizers.