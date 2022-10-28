ALMACO A Key Supplier For Norwegian Prima

ALMACO has completed the installation of refrigeration machinery onboard the Norwegian Prima before the ship was delivered to the cruise line in late July, according to a press release.

ALMACO was awarded the contract to deliver refrigeration machinery onboard Norwegian Cruise Line's first Prima class ship by Fincantieri in 2018.

ALMACO's work included both delivery and commissioning of the refrigeration plant onboard the ship, according to ALMACO.

“This has been an exciting project to work on and the cooperation and flexibility from both Fincantieri and NCL made it possible for ALMACO to deliver high-quality service

and products. We are happy to once again be working with NCL and look forward

to future projects and working together,” said Samuel Teyssier, project manager, ALMACO.

The Norwegian Prima was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, near Venice.

ALMACO's tasks onboard the ship included designing the refrigeration machinery, including the entire pipe network, supplying all equipment, and commissioning the refrigeration plant.

ALMACO’s installation on the Norwegian Prima is composed of a 320KW brine chiller, two 125KW direct expansion units, one standalone 10KW unit, air coolers for all cold rooms, booster coils, and a control and monitoring system.