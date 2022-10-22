Pacific Adventure Enters Service for P&O Australia

The new Pacific Adventure is officially debuting for P&O Cruises Australia today. Third and final vessel to join the brand’s fleet, the newly transformed cruise ship is kicking off a year-round program of cruises from Sydney.

For its first revenue sailing, the 2,600-guest vessel is departing the Australian port for a three-night themed voyage to nowhere.

In addition to two full days at sea, the “Comedy Cruise” includes special activities onboard, such as adults-only shows, comedy workshops and more.

Continuing its inaugural season, the Adventure is set to offer three- to 12-night cruises that visit several domestic destinations in Australia, including the Sapphire Coast, Tasmania, the Great Barrier Reef and more.

The longer itineraries also feature visits to popular cruise ports in the South Pacific, New Zealand, Fiji and more.

Built for Princess Cruises, the Pacific Adventure originally entered service in 2001.

Before debuting for its new operator, the former Golden Princess underwent a major refit that added new attractions and public areas, in addition to P&O’s signature features.

According to the company, the 109,000-ton vessel now carries the cruise line’s contemporary look and feel, offering an array of “memorable experiences, unforgettable dining options, ultimate relaxation, thrill-seeking waterslides and ziplining.”

Among the new additions is The Byron Beach Club, a private retreat available for certain suite categories, complete with pool, spas and outdoors seating.

The Adventure also showcases many brand favorites, including Luke’s Bar & Grill by Luke Mangan and 400 Gradi by award-winning Melbourne chef Johnny di Francesco.

After a long operational hiatus, P&O Cruises Australia resumed revenue service in May 2022. At the time, the Pacific Explorer became the first cruise ship to welcome guests back in the country.

The Pacific Encounter followed suit in August, kicking off a series of itineraries departing from the Port of Brisbane.