Tarragona

Carnival Announces Offering of $1.25 Billion for Refinancing

Carnival Corporation Logo

Carnival Corporation today announced that Carnival Holdings (Bermuda), a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, has commenced a private offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of Senior Priority Notes due 2028, according to a press release.

The Senior Priority Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured basis, jointly and severally, by the Company, Carnival plc and certain of the Company's and Carnival plc's subsidiaries that guarantee substantially all of the Company's other indebtedness.

In connection with the offering of the Senior Priority Notes, the Company and its subsidiaries will contribute 12 unencumbered vessels to the Issuer, with each of these vessels continuing to be operated under one of the Company's, Carnival plc's or one of their subsidiaries' brands, the company said.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to make principal payments on debt and for general corporate purposes. The Company may use all or a portion of the net proceeds to temporarily repay amounts outstanding under the Company's revolver.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Intellian

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 160,907 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Wilhelmsen

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index