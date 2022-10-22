Wheel the World Introduces its First-Ever Accessible Cruise

Wheel the World has launched its first accessible cruise itinerary in collaboration with Holland America Line, for cruises to Alaska, according to a press release.

The organization began sales for the voayge between October 17 and 21, which will include special introductory pricing on cruises, a cruise giveaway, and a week of cruise-related content on its website and social media channels, according to Wheel the World.

“Booking a cruise with Wheel the World gives travelers with disabilities, seniors and their families peace of mind that their cruise experience will meet their accessibility needs so they can relax and enjoy their time on and off the ship,” said Alvaro Silberstein, co-founder and chief executive officer, Wheel the World.

Wheel the World employs a cutting-edge Accessibility Mapping System (AMS) to collect data on key data points important to disabled travelers, such as staff training, wheelchair accessibility, ramp access, adaptive equipment availability, bed height, as well as room measurements.

In August, the company's team went on a mapping trip on Holland America's Koningsdam to provide the most accurate and reliable information. Accessibility details for the ship's staterooms, dining areas, spa, pool, and entertainment areas were added to the mapping.

Wheel the World intends to increase its cruise offerings in the coming year by adding new cruise lines and destinations.