Norwegian Cruise Line Debuts ’66 Gin and Beer Brand Aboard Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line now has its own gin and beer, with the ’66 brand debuting on the Norwegian Prima.

Named after the company’s founding in 1966, the ’66 branded gin is available onboard at the Metropolitan Bar which features sustainable drinks.

The gin comes from Nicaragua where it is said to be distilled in a sustainable fashion using renewal energy, according to Luis Ortega, director of beverage development and operations for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Located on Deck 8 aft, guests can find the company’s new beer, also called ’66, on draft at the Soleil Bar, located just behind the Indulge Food Hall concept.

The beer is relatively light with a citrus flavor and is brewed by the Terrapin Beer Company in Athens, Georgia, United States.

“It was an interesting process of how we made it with a base beer, and then all these flavors were added,” said Wes Cort, vice president of food and beverage operations. “Eventually it could be fleet wide.”

Other potential locations for the beer and gin include Great Stirrup Cay, the line’s private island.

“You will see more products under the ’66 brand eventually, and they will all be under the sustainable umbrella,” said Cort.