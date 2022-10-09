Whitewater

Norwegian Cruise Line Debuts ’66 Gin and Beer Brand Aboard Prima

'66 Beer

Norwegian Cruise Line now has its own gin and beer, with the ’66 brand debuting on the Norwegian Prima.

Named after the company’s founding in 1966, the ’66 branded gin is available onboard at the Metropolitan Bar which features sustainable drinks.

The gin comes from Nicaragua where it is said to be distilled in a sustainable fashion using renewal energy, according to Luis Ortega, director of beverage development and operations for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Located on Deck 8 aft, guests can find the company’s new beer, also called ’66, on draft at the Soleil Bar, located just behind the Indulge Food Hall concept.

'66 Gin

The beer is relatively light with a citrus flavor and is brewed by the Terrapin Beer Company in Athens, Georgia, United States.

“It was an interesting process of how we made it with a base beer, and then all these flavors were added,” said Wes Cort, vice president of food and beverage operations. “Eventually it could be fleet wide.”

Other potential locations for the beer and gin include Great Stirrup Cay, the line’s private island.

“You will see more products under the ’66 brand eventually, and they will all be under the sustainable umbrella,” said Cort.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 160,907 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Solarglide

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Sofidel

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today