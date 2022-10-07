Celestyal Launches New Pricing Model and Itineraries For 2023-2024

Celestyal has announced the introduction of a new pricing model, in addition to new itineraries for the 2023-2024 season.

According to a press release, the changes follow feedback from guests and travel advisors and will allow for longer stays and deeper exploration of the regions where Celestyal sails, while also providing passengers with more choice and a new two-tiered pricing model.

The entry-level, “inclusive” fare offers complimentary dining and select drinks with meals, entertainment, daily activities, port charges and gratuities. This fare also comes with a pre-bookable shore excursion discount of $80 per person.

For an upgraded experience, Celestyal will also offer an “enhanced” tier with an unlimited premium drinks package, a daily hour of complimentary Wi-Fi, 25 percent discount on specialty dining and a pre-bookable shore excursion discount of $160 per person.

There are also several additional commission earning opportunities for travel advisors, Celestyal said, and discounts for guests pre-booking various drink and shore excursions packages.

According to the company, “Inclusive” experiences will start as low as $339, and “Enhanced” vacations begin at $479.

“We are in constant communication with our guests and our valued travel advisor partners, and they have shared with us a desire for more flexibility and customization. We also know that our core guest is more of an explorer and true traveler,” said Celestyal’s Chief Commercial Officer, Leslie Peden.

“In response to this feedback we are charting a new course for Celestyal next year with a flexible pricing model that gives guests more choice and freedom in creating a truly customized vacation experience. We are also reimagining our positioning, itineraries and shore excursion experiences to be aligned with the expectations of our guests, which is none other than to immerse themselves in the destinations we serve,” he added while highlighting the company’s position as a “local expert” in the Eastern Mediterranean.

New Itineraries and More Time Ashore

In response to guests’ desire to spend more time in Santorini and Mykonos, Celestyal is making adjustments to its seven-night Idyllic Aegean itinerary.

The cruise will now include an early morning arrival in Santorini for an extended whole-day opportunity to explore the destination, along with late departures in both Mykonos and Santorini.

The itinerary also features visits to Thessaloniki, Crete (Heraklion), Milos in Greece, and Kusadasi (Ephesus), in Turkey.

In 2024, Celestyal will launch a new five-night itinerary named “Legendary Aegean.”

The cruise features visits to Santorini and Rhodes and reintroduces Samos, in Greece, and Istanbul, in Turkey, to the company’s portfolio. Prices start at $549.

According to the cruise line, the new itinerary further positions itself as an immersive, multi-destination-focused company and includes destinations not visited by other cruise lines.

In addition to Istanbul, the four-night “Legendary Aegean” cruise calls upon Mykonos, Chios and Kos – the latter two serving as new destinations for the brand. This new itinerary starts at $459.

Each of the new Legendary Aegean itineraries can also be enjoyed as open-jaw sailings between Istanbul and Athens for the first time, allowing guests to take advantage of what Celestyal calls significant and affordable air links to Turkey from North America.

Another new itinerary is the five-night “Legendary Ionian.” With prices starting at $549, the cruise visits Kotor, in Montenegro, along with Corfu and Crete (Chania Souda).

For guests who wish to stay longer, Celestyal will also offer various combinations ranging from nine to 14-nights such as the “Legendary Aegean & Ionian” itinerary visiting Santorini, Rhodes, Samos, Chios, Kos, Corfu, Crete (Chania Souda) and Mykonos, in Greece, Istanbul, in Turkey, and Kotor, in Montenegro.

Prices start at $1799 for 14-nights.

In 2023, Celestyal will mark the return of the “Three Continents” seven-night itinerary. With prices starting at $679, the cruise visits Greece, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and Cyprus.

The “Steps of Paul” seven-night itinerary also returns in the fall of 2023 and visits Thessaloniki, Kavala and Patmos, in Greece, along with Istanbul, Dikili and Kusadasi, in Turkey. Prices start at $1289.

An exclusive holiday sailing in 2023 is also on the plans. A 19-night itinerary, the Christmas special sailing includes visits to Thessaloniki, Volos, Rhodes and Crete (Greece), Izmir, Kusadasi, Antalya, Istanbul (Turkey), Limassol (Cyprus), Alexandria (Egypt) and an overnight visit in Haifa (Israel) to spend both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the Holy Land.

The itinerary has prices starting at $2,259 and can also be split into eight- or 11-night cruises.

The seven-night “Eclectic Aegean” itinerary will also make a return in the fall of 2024. Calling upon Istanbul, Kavala, Thessaloniki, Volos and Santorini, the itinerary is priced starting at $679.

A 14-night special holiday voyage will also be featured in 2023. With calls on Egypt, Haifa (Israel), Limassol (Cyprus), Rhodes (Greece), Volos (Greece), Thessaloniki (Greece), Istanbul (Turkey), Kavala (Greece) and Syros in Greece, the voyage can be spit in to a seven-night itinerary and has prices starting at $1799.