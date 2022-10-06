MSC Announces Five Ship Line Up For 2023-2024 in United States

MSC Cruises today revealed plans for its ongoing U.S. expansion for a record five ships to sail from American homeports in the region by the end of 2023, according to a press release.

The line will broaden its range of itineraries in the Caribbean, The Bahamas, Bermuda, the Northeast and Canada beginning with the winter 2023-2024 season.

The new MSC Seascape will lead the way with Eastern and Western Caribbean seven-night cruises following her inaugural voyage from PortMiami later this year. She will be joined in Miami by MSC Divina which will offer sailings from seven-night cruises to The Bahamas to 11-night journeys through Central and South America.

The MSC Magnifica will join the U.S. fleet and sail short cruises to The Bahamas and Key West in Florida.

The MSC Seashore will sail from Port Canaveral in Florida with a mix of short cruises to The Bahamas and seven-night Western Caribbean sailings.

From New York, MSC Meraviglia will sail to Bermuda, Florida and The Bahamas after completing her inaugural summer season in the Northeast with a series of voyages to both Florida and the Bahamas, and to Canada and New England.

Like every ship in the cruise line’s U.S. fleet, her trips to The Bahamas will include stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—the company’s island destination focused on sustainability.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “Bringing more ships to the U.S. allows us to offer a wide variety of itineraries, adding new destinations and providing more opportunities for travellers to discover our unique international flavour. It’s especially exciting to know how many of those guests will experience Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and see firsthand how we’ve embraced the island’s natural beauty, and how committed we are to sustainability. Caring for the ocean and showing our guests the true extent of its wonders drives everything we do at MSC Cruises.”