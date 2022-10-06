Silversea Expands Support to Travel Advisors with Bonus Commissions

Silversea Cruises said it is is reaffirming its commitment to its worldwide community of travel advisors with the offer of a $250 bonus commission for new bookings made on any voyage departing in 2023, according to a press release.

The special bonus commission, which will be paid to the travel advisor 45 days after a booking with a deposit is made, is available until October 31, 2022, and applies to more than 400 voyages to the most remarkable destinations across all seven continents.

"Our travel advisor community plays a vital role in our success, and we are pleased to offer this bonus commission of $250 to underscore our longstanding appreciation for the important work of our partners across the globe," said Roberto Verdino, SVP Revenue Management, Silversea Cruises. "We are always creating opportunities to express our gratitude to our travel advisor community, empowering them with the tools they need to increase bookings, grow their businesses, and give their clients an unrivalled luxury travel experience."