V.Ships Leisure to Provide Services to Njord Residence Ship

MV Njord

 V.Ships Leisure has announced that they have partnered with Ocean Residences Development for the forthcoming NJORD, which will be powered by carbon-neutral fuel.

The agreement encompasses a comprehensive range of services including newbuild supervision support, ship management, crewing for all departments, port operations and ShipSure 2.0. The partnership readies Ocean Residences for the next stage of the project.

Commenting on the agreement, Kristian Stensby, Chairman & CEO of Ocean Residences hailed the milestone,: Our partnership with V.Ships Leisure ensures that NJORD will be operated to the highest standards and by the finest yacht management company in the world for many decades to come.”

Per Bjornsen, CEO of V.Ships Leisure added: “The alignment of ours and Ocean Residences’ commitment to the decarbonization of the industry makes this partnership particularly poignant. We look forward to combining our experience in the ultra-luxury cruise and yacht sectors to support the realization of their vision.”

The Njord is set to be built by Meyer Werft for a 2025 delivery with apartments available for sale on the vessel.

