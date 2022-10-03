Harrison Liu Joins SeaDream Yacht Club as Senior Director Communications

SeaDream Yacht Club has announced the appointment of Harrison Liu as the Senior Director of Communications.

In his new position, Liu will create and execute communications strategies that will continue SeaDream’s reputation in the industry; support marketing and sales strategies; and cater to the line’s valued travel partners, according to a press release.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Harrison to the SeaDream family,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club. “Harrison’s appointment comes at a time of growth as we debut the latest $10 million renovation of SeaDream I and SeaDream II. As we celebrate our 21st anniversary, we welcome luxury travelers to SeaDream again.”

Harrison brings nearly two decades’ experience in cruise and resort public relations and communications. He was most recently a founding managing executive at Atlas Ocean Voyages. Harrison has also directed communications at Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Four Seasons Resorts, Royal Caribbean International and Azamara.