Four Seasons Set to Start Cruise Brand

Four Seasons Yachts is set to launch with a new ship at the end of 2025, according to a press release.

Along with Four Seasons, this new venture brings together a group of partners including Nadim Ashi and Philip Levine, luxury entrepreneurs and visionaries of this yacht experience, as well as Fincantieri, according to a press release. Also involved is long-time cruise executive Larry Pimentel.

The ship order, which was announced last July, includes the option for two additional vessels and amounts to approximately EUR 1.2 billion.

The ship will feature 95 suites for a capacity of 180 guests.

"Four Seasons Yachts represents the next chapter of our long history of industry leading innovation, and a milestone moment for our company as we continue to capitalize on new opportunities to extend the world of Four Seasons," said Christian Clerc, President, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "True vision rests in the ability to imagine the possibilities while always remaining loyal to one's values. Our vision for this new venture does exactly that. Together with our partners at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, we are creating something extraordinary that combines their expertise with what Four Seasons does best – delivering unmatched quality and excellence, surrounded by beautiful acts of service and love for our guests."

With its inaugural journey anticipated for late 2025, the first Four Seasons vessel will be 207 meters (679 feet) long and 27 meters (88.6 feet) wide with 14 decks. At a cost to build of $4,200,000 million per suite, no expense is being spared, the company said.

The first Four Seasons Yacht will offer nearly 50 percent more living space per guest than currently available, offering ultimate privacy, flexibility and spaciousness in an all-suite nautical residential setting.

Veteran luxury travel industry expert Larry Pimentel is responsible for leading the new venture.

"In partnership with Four Seasons, we are creating a new category of luxury lifestyle travel that appeals to discerning guests. We are bringing together the very best across industries to create the pinnacle yachting offering through world-class design, curated experiences, and truly exceptional service," said Pimentel. "When we launch in 2025, there will be nothing else like it on the open seas. Our shipbuilding partnership with Fincantieri rounds out a triumvirate of industry leaders in this unprecedented luxury lifestyle project."

Each suite will offer floor-to-ceiling windows providing unobstructed natural light and access to expansive terrace decks.

Suite accommodations will start at an average of 54 square meters (581 square feet) of indoor/outdoor living space, designed seamlessly to be part of each room. Sixty percent of the vessel's inventory is in excess of 76 square meters (818 square feet) of indoor/outdoor space, the company said.

The most expansive residence, the "Funnel Suite" will be four levels, offering more than 892 square meters (9,601 square feet) of combined indoor/outdoor living space.

Globally renowned design partners have been engaged including Tillberg Design of Sweden as lead architect responsible for the design of exterior and guest suites, and London-based Martin Brudnizki Design Studio for the design of many of the yacht's spectacular guest areas.

The company said the vessel's restaurants, lounges and bar concepts will celebrate the excellence and creativity that has been the hallmark of Four Seasons history of culinary innovation and attention to guest preferences. A perfect cappuccino in the lobby, a Mediterranean-inspired lunch, a dinner tasting at the sushi bar or a glass of champagne on the breathtaking terrace – guests will never be far from a perfect bite always paired with remarkable sea views, renowned intuitive service, and much more.

Planned as the first of a fleet of Four Seasons Yachts over the next five years, the first vessel is currently being designed in Trieste, Italy by Fincantieri.

"We are excited to embrace this new opportunity with Four Seasons that will allow us to strengthen our global leadership position," said Pierroberto Folgiero, Fincantieri CEO and Managing Director. "With a reputation built on innovation and reliability, Fincantieri combines groundbreaking engineering and technology to create the finest vessels in the world, ensuring sustainability practices are integrated throughout the design and guest experience."

"This project is in a class of its own, combining the best of passenger ship construction and yacht design to create a new benchmark for ultra-luxury vessels" added Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri.