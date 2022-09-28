Tarragona

Disney Cruise Line Cancels September 30 Sailing of Disney Wish

Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line has made the move to cancel the Sept. 30 sailing of the new Disney Wish, citing Hurricane Ian.

“We have been closely monitoring Hurricane Ian with the safety and well-being of our Guests and Crew Members always top of mind. Due to the weather conditions most recently forecasted for Port Canaveral and Central Florida and the impact that it might have on port operations, the September 30, 2022, sailing of the Disney Wish has been cancelled," the company said in a statement.

The three-night itinerary was set to leave on Friday and return on Monday, with calls in Castaway Cay and Nassau.

 

