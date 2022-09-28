Hurricane Ian: Carnival Cancels Cruises on Elation and Paradise

Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling two cruises due to the impact of the Hurricane Ian on Florida.

According to the company’s weather alert page, the September 29 sailings of the Carnival Elation and of the Carnival Paradise are no longer going ahead.

“Our Fleet Operations Center in Miami continues to monitor Hurricane Ian. The safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority and our ships will always maintain a safe distance from the storm at all times,” the company said.

Carnival Paradise

With its Tampa homeport currently closed, the Carnival Paradise is set to remain docked in Cozumel through Wednesday.

“It will resume its course to Tampa and remain safely behind the storm. This allows us the best opportunity to dock once the port reopens, which we hope will take place on Saturday,” Carnival explained.

Currently offering a five-night cruise to the Western Caribbean, the vessel was set to return to Tampa on Thursday.

As a result of the port closure and the change of schedule, the Paradise’s September 29 is now cancelled.

According to Carnival, impacted guests will be offered a 25 percent future cruise credit, in addition to a full refund to their original form of payment.

Carnival Elation

Also remaining safely behind the storm, the Carnival Elation had a call at Princess Cay cancelled and is set to arrive at its Jacksonville homeport later than expected.

“The Port of Jacksonville is now closed to incoming marine traffic, and we hope it will reopen on Saturday,” Carnival said.

Presently sailing to Freeport, the vessel was set to arrive at the Florida port on September 29 for a four-night cruise to the Bahamas.

The sailing is now cancelled, Carnival added, with passengers receiving a full refund and also a 25 percent future cruise credit.

Port Canaveral and Charleston

According to Carnival, two additional homeports are also currently under watch due to Ian’s forecasted patch.

With Port Canaveral presently closed to incoming ships, the Carnival Liberty may have its September 30 arrival delayed.

Charleston, meanwhile, remains opened at this point and no changes to the Carnival Sunshine schedule are presently expected.