Viking Takes Delivery of Polaris

Viking today announced it has taken delivery of the Viking Polaris, the company’s second purpose-built expedition ship.

The delivery ceremony took place at Fincantieri’s VARD shipyard in Søviknes, Norway, where Viking’s first expedition ship, the Viking Octantis, was delivered in December 2021.

The Viking Polaris immediately set sail toward Amsterdam, where she will be named on September 30 by her ceremonial godmother, Ann Bancroft, one of the world’s preeminent polar explorers.

Currently sailing in the Great Lakes, the Viking Octantis will also be named on September 30 by her ceremonial godmother, Liv Arnesen, the world-renowned Norwegian explorer, lecturer, author and educator. From Amsterdam, the Viking Polaris will make her way to South America, and both ships will spend the Austral summer in Antarctica, before traveling north to the Great Lakes for a series of voyages during spring and summer.

“Today is a proud day for the Viking family as we welcome the Viking Polaris to our fleet. These are phenomenal ships, and we are very pleased with the positive reception from guests during the first season of our new expeditions,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “The great explorer, Ann Bancroft, has honored us by serving as godmother to the Viking Polaris, and we look forward to welcoming her first guests on board later this week.”