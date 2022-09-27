Silversea Announces 2023-2024 Silver Endeavour Program

Silversea Cruises, has revealed a new collection of 25 voyages for the new Silver Endeavour.

From May 2023 through March 2024, guests will journey to 116 destinations across Northern Europe, the Arctic, and Antarctica, including 24 maiden calls for Silversea.

“Expanding the most diverse polar offering in ultra-luxury expedition cruising, we are delighted to unveil Silver Endeavour’s new collection of voyages for summer 2023 and winter 2023/2024,” said Conrad Combrink, SVP of Expedition, Destination and Itinerary Management, Silversea Cruises. “With state-of-the-art expedition amenities, the industry’s highest space-to-guest ratio, and a leading team of experts on board, Silver Endeavour will deliver the most enriching experiences for guests in the world’s most remarkable destinations, as they journey in unparalleled comfort. Silver Endeavour represents the commitment of Royal Caribbean Group and Silversea Cruises to pushing boundaries in travel; she is the most advanced ship in her class.”

The Silver Endeavour’s new voyage collection will feature 25 immersive expedition voyages, ranging in length from six to 18 days, according to a press release.

The company said the new voyages will incorporate 24 maiden calls, including the rarely explored Canadian High Arctic, including Hudson Bay, and Ellesmere Island.

The Silver Endeavour will spend summer 2023 exploring the British Isles, Iceland, and the Arctic, including Greenland, Svalbard, and the Canadian Arctic. She will then journey south, returning to the White Continent in winter 2023/2024 to offer guests even more opportunities to discover the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, and the Falkland Islands