Australis Kicks Off 2022-2023 Season in Patagonia

Australis is resuming service today in Punta Arenas, Chile. Returning after a regular inter-season break, the expedition operator is kicking off its 2022-2023 program in Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego.

As the first vessel to welcome the guests back, the Ventus Australis is departing on a four-night itinerary that explores the Chilean Fjords of Tierra del Fuego.

The one-way voyage sails to Ushuaia, Argentina, and features Zodiac landings in different parts of the region, including Ainsworth Bay, Brookes Glacier, Pia Fjord and more.

Before arriving at their final port, passengers will also be able to visit the Cape Horn – one of the southernmost points of the world.

Once in Ushuaia, the Ventus starts the “Patagonian Explorer” expedition. The four-night voyage explores a different part of the region, sailing to Porter Glacier, Marta Island, the Cockburn Channel and more.

According to Australis, the itineraries can be combined into an eight-night voyage and are set to be repeated through the end of the local season, in early April.

Built by the ASENAV shipyard in Chile, the Ventus Australis entered service in 2018. Purpose-designed to sail in the region, the 4,500-ton expedition vessel has capacity for 210 guests in all-outside cabins.

With its shallow draft, the ship is able to access the most remote corners of the Strait of Magellan, Australis said, reaching areas where larger vessels cannot navigate.

On the hotel side, the Ventus Australis offers large windows for passengers to enjoy passing scenery, in addition to ample space and special décor.

Public areas include three lounges, a large dining room and external observation decks.

Completing Australis’ offer, a second 210-guest ship, the Stella Australis, is also set to operate a full program in the region starting in late October.

Complementing the offer of its sister ship, the vessel will also offer both the “Patagonian Explorer” and the Fjords of Tierra del Fuego” itinerary.