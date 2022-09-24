Marking the return of the entire Holland America Line fleet, the Volendam is resuming guest service in Europe.

Following a humanitarian charter, the ship is offering a short program in the Mediterranean ahead of a winter season in South America and the Caribbean.

Sailing roundtrip from the Italian port of Trieste, the itinerary sails to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Holy Land and departs on Sept. 24.

The 14-night voyage features calls in several ports in both regions, including Ashdod, Haifa, Agios Nikolaos, Piraeus, Dubrovnik and Kusadasi.

Following the cruise, the Volendam is set to offer two additional 14-night Mediterranean cruises before crossing the Atlantic on its way to the Caribbean.

During the 2022-2023 winter season, the vessel is sailing longer itineraries to the Caribbean and also South America.

In November, for instance, it departs Fort Lauderdale on a month-long voyage to the Amazon. Sailing all the way down to the Brazilian river, the cruise includes calls in Manaus, Parintins, Belém and Macapá.

Before returning to Fort Lauderdale, the Volendam is also set to visit French Guinea and several destinations in the Caribbean, such as Barbados, Aruba and St. Maarten.

Built in 1999, the Volendam is currently one of Holland America Line’s smallest cruise ships.

With capacity to 1,440 guests, the 61,214-ton ship offers a premium cruise experience that is highlighted by traditional features such as a full-service spa, elegant décor, fine dining and large amounts of open deck space.

The Volendam also offers a unique set of accommodations known as Lanai Staterooms.

Added during a refit in 2014, the special cabins feature large sliding-glass doors with direct access to the Lower Promenade wrap-around teak walking deck. Each lanai stateroom includes reserved deck chairs, while the sliding-glass doors have a one-way mirrored coating to ensure privacy.

The return of the Volendam marks the return of the entire Holland America Line fleet after a two-and-and-half-year gap.

Now, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carnival-owned premium has all of its cruise ships sailing with guests again.