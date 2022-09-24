Former Star and Dream Cruises Ships Continue to Wait

Six months after the collapse of its operators, most of the former fleet of Dream and Star Cruises continue to sit in limbo.

Cruise Industry News looks into the status of every vessel that was operated by the two cruise brands when Genting Cruise Lines filed for wind up earlier this year.

Global Dream

Previous Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,000 guests

Location: Wismar, Germany

Status: Awaiting decision/buyer

Previously slated for delivery in September 2022, the Global Dream continues to wait for a potential buyer and operator.

Sitting unfinished at the former MV Werften, in Germany, the 5,000-guest vessel was about 75 percent completed when the shipyard filed for bankruptcy and all construction was halted.

World Dream

Previous Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 3,400 guests

Location: Singapore Anchorage

Status: Awaiting decision/buyer

Six months after having its operations suspended, the World Dream remains anchored outside the Port of Singapore.

Formerly operated by Dream Cruises, the 2017-built vessel was arrested in March and continues to wait for a decision regarding its future.

Genting Dream

Previous Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 3,400 guests

Location: Southeast Asia

Status: Chartered to Resorts World Cruises

The Genting Dream is the only vessel formerly operated by Genting to have resumed service.

Now sailing for Resorts World Cruises, the 2016-ship is offering a series of short cruises in Southeast Asia, with itineraries departing from Singapore and visiting Malaysia and Indonesia.

Explorer Dream

Previous Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Port Klang, Malaysia

Status: Awaiting decision/buyer

The Explorer Dream continues to wait for a decision regarding its future while anchored off Port Klang, Malaysia.

Built for Star Cruises in 1999, the vessel originally sailed as the SuperStar Virgo before being renamed and transferred to Dream Cruises in 2019.

SuperStar Aquarius

Previous Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 1,529 guests

Location: Hambantota, Sri Lanka

Status: Expected to be scrapped

After being renamed Arius in August, the former SuperStar Aquarius remains laid-up in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

Expected to be scrapped along with other former Star Cruises ships, the 1993-built vessel left Southeast Asia in May, arriving at its current location a few weeks later.

SuperStar Gemini

Previous Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1992

Capacity: 1,472 guests

Location: Hambantota, Sri Lanka

Status: Expected to be scrapped

Like its sister ship, the former SuperStar Gemini is docked in Sri Lanka for an extended layup.

Now named Gem, the 30-year-old cruise ship left Southeast Asia in May and is also expected to be scrapped in the near future.

Star Pisces

Previous Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 1,384 guests

Location: Alang, India

Status: Beached for scrapping

The Star Pisces is being scrapped in Alang, India. After hitting the beach in July, the former cruise-ferry is now amid its dismantling process.

Previously operated by Star Cruises, the 1991-built vessel used to offer one-night cruises departing from the port of Hong Kong.

The Taipan

Previous Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1989

Capacity: 64 guests

Location: Singapore

Status: Sold to OM Ships

Sold to OM Ships – a German religious organization, The Taipan is currently being converted into a missionary ship and floating bookshop.

Now named Dolos Hope, the 1989-built vessel is expected to launch service for its new operators in 2023.