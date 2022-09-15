Virgin Voyages Deploys the DeCurtis Experience Platform

DeCurtis Corporation has announced that the DeCurtis Experience Platform™ is driving a new kind of cruise experience onboard Virgin Voyages’ fleet.

Leveraging the Aruba ESP network and partnering with DeCurtis Corporation, Virgin Voyages set out to deliver a technology-enhanced cruise experience unlike any other at sea, according to a press release.

“From the time a Sailor books their trip or uses mobile ticketing, all on-board experiences, from departure to the end of their journey, are enhanced by technology,” said Frank Farro, Vice President of Technology at Virgin Voyages. “A favorite luxury indulgence for Sailors is our unique “Shake for Champagne” feature. By simply shaking their phone with the Virgin Voyages app open, and pressing a button, crew is alerted to deliver chilled champagne to the Sailor wherever they are on the ship. The same capability is extended to other services such as Ship Eats, to guarantee high-touch service to each Sailor’s onboard experience.”

The DeCurtis Experience Platform enables both of these Sailor-favorite experiences available in the Virgin Voyages app, along with a host of other features like ‘smart home’ capabilities in each cabin, on-demand dining and activity reservations and contactless payments through The Band, according to a press release.

“We have built solutions that addressed many common pain points in the cruise industry for over a decade,” said Derek Fournier, President and CEO of DeCurtis Corporation, “but the truly transformative nature of technology is when those pain reductions are part of a larger platform that can simultaneously drive revolutionary experiences and empower brands to amplify their unique differentiators.”

One of Virgin Voyages’ top priorities is to provide a premier Sailor experience through exceptional customer service, and Sailors are first introduced to this concept when they are encouraged to upload required documents in the Sailor app prior to cruising.

This allows for a verification of records that significantly reduces the wait time in terminals and creates a streamlined, seamless embarkation process.

Once onboard, crew members continue service with the help of the DXP. Crew devices can submit requests, create maintenance tickets, help Sailors make or change dining reservations, and facilitate the required muster drill with the option to watch the demonstration video on personal devices or on the cabin TV.

Additionally, in cooperation with DeCurtis, Virgin Voyages created a virtual queuing system so that Sailors aren’t subjected to long lines. Instead, the Virgin Voyages app sends an alert when it’s their turn to board the ship, head to dinner, attend a show or disembark at a port of call. This focus on a frictionless experience allows Sailors to relax and enjoy the amenities, and the technology driving these experiences creates a five-star experience anywhere onboard.

“One of our mantras at Virgin is ‘one team, one dream,’” said Farro. “DeCurtis has been hand-in-hand with us every step of the way from inception to engineering, install and configuration to operational assistance, and continued 24/7 monitoring and support. They have been true partners for the entire journey.”





