Cordelia Cruises Celebrates One-Year Presence and 100 Sailings in India

Cordelia Cruises has completed 100 sailings along both the east and the west coast of India to mark its one-year presence in the country, according to a press release.

Over the course of a year, the line called on seven Indian ports and served over 100,000 passengers. Cordelia grew in the midst of the pandemic to become India's first and only domestic cruising experience, with over 300 shows onboard so far, according to the company.

“Our goal with the Indian market was to create change and make cruising a top priority on every traveler’s wishlist and looking at the numbers, we can certainly confirm that we have been successful. We are overjoyed and humbled in equal measure with the response we have received since our launch,” said Jurgen Bailom, president and chief executive officer, Cordelia Cruises.

The Cordelia cruise covers the western coast, including Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, and Lakshadweep, as well as the eastern coast, which takes guests to Chennai and Visakhapatnam. The company intends to acquire at least three new cruise ships by 2025, contributing to the expansion of India's cruising economy.

The highlights of the Cordelia cruise include dishes curated by India's top chefs, as well as entertainment facilities that integrate Indian culture, such as the Bollywood Bash onboard.

“Families come in large numbers, weddings and important events are being hosted on board and guests are making memories of a lifetime through the stellar food, entertainment and destination experiences being offered by Cordelia Cruises,” added Bailom.