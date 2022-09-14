Carnival Conquest Arrives in Europe for Scheduled Drydock

After crossing the Atlantic Ocean with no guests onboard, the Carnival Conquest arrived in Cadiz today.

Set to be drydocked at the Navantia shipyard, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel will now undergo scheduled maintenance and class work at the Spanish facility.

Before resuming service next month, the 2002-built cruise ship is also set to receive Carnival’s new livery.

Created to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary, the hull design is highlighted by a navy-blue hull inspired by officers’ uniforms along with red and white accents running the entire length of the ship.

After returning to North America, the Carnival Conquest is set to resume its regular schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean on October 10.

Departing from PortMiami twice a week, the 2,974-guest vessel offers three- and four-night cruises to popular ports such as Nassau, Bimini, Princess Cays, Cozumel, Key West and more.

First in a series of five-ships known as Conquest-Class, the 110,000-ton ship offers a host of onboard facilities and features, such as 22 lounges and nightspots.

Other amenities include Carnival’s signature food and beverage venues, including Guy’s Burger Joint and RedFrog Rum Bar.

In addition to the Conquest, four Carnival ships have completed scheduled drydocks in 2022 while a fifth ship, the Carnival Luminosa, is also currently at a European shipyard.

Transferred from Costa Cruises, the 2009-built vessel is being transformed into a Carnival vessel at the Fincantieri drydock in Palermo, Italy.

Poised to debut for the operator in November, the Luminosa is receiving Carnival’s new livery, in addition to revamped public areas and dining venues.

Completing Carnival’s 2022 drydock schedule, the Carnival Miracle is also set to undergo maintenance and class work this year.

With the Carnival Radiance taking over its itineraries, the Spirit-Class vessel is visiting a West Coast shipyard facility in October.