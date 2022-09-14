Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches Webinar Series for Travel Partners

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has introduced its “Grow Your Regent Business” webinar series for travel partners in its North America network, according to a press release.

The webinars will be hosted by Andrea DeMarco, chief sales & marketing officer and Shawn Tubman, senior vice president of sales. The three-part series aims to give Regent travel partners the skills to earn some of the industry’s highest commissions, according to Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“These webinars are just the first step in what will be a full program of heavy-weight investment and support for our valued travel partners as we look towards growth plans for 2023 and beyond,” said Tubman.

The series is divided into three parts, each lasting 20 minutes, and the research, which mapped psychographic and behavioral factors of luxury cruise guests using quantitative and qualitative data points, will be available only to webinar participants.

“Travel partners who attend the series will unlock a host of exclusive resources and materials, teaching them how to capitalize on the valuable and fascinating findings from our customer segmentation study, which could truly transform their business,” added Tubman.

Webinar Details:

“Where to Find Regent Guests” hosted on Tuesday, September 20, 2 PM ET

The first webinar will teach travel partners how to target first-time Regent guests by identifying key customer segments. Travel partners can optimize resources and dramatically increase conversion rates by focusing on key customer segments.

“Segmentation Insights, Tuesday” hosted on Tuesday, September 27, 2 PM ET

The second webinar will examine various segmentation approaches to assist partners in driving their businesses and capitalizing on the growing demand for luxury travel.

“Data-Driven Marketing Tactics” hosted on Tuesday, October 4, 2 PM ET

The final section will provide travel partners with actionable tips and tactics for utilizing consumer lifestyle data to target each distinct marketing channel.

Following the final webinar, travel partners will be given a special offer to take advantage and will also have access to post-webinar tutorials hosted by the in-house marketing team of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.