New Disney Ship to Be Named Disney Treasure

The next Disney Cruise Line ship will carry the name Disney Treasure. Following the Disney Wish, which debuted recently, the newbuild is set to enter service in 2024.

Along with the vessel’s first renderings, the news was revealed during the D23 Expo, a Disney fan event.

The sixth cruise ship in the company’s fleet, the Treasure will feature a new design concept inspired by the theme of adventure.

According to Disney, the ship’s public areas and attractions will celebrate “Walt Disney’s lifelong love of exploration.”

The Grand Hall, for instance, was inspired by what the company calls “the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace.”

Drawing on real-world influences from Asia and Africa, the atrium is said to pay homage to the land of Agrabah – the setting of Disney’s Aladdin movie.

At the center of the area, a signature statue of Aladdin, Jasmine and their Magic Carpet will be feature along with a stage.

To be built by the Meyer Werft shipyard, the Disney Treasure is part of a new three-ship class that debuted with the Disney Wish.

First ship built for Disney Cruise Line in nearly ten years, the Wish launched service this summer.

Now offering a series of short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral, the LNG-powered vessel became the company’s fifth cruise ship after being delivered in June.

Slightly larger than the Disney Fantasy and the Disney Dream, the new Disney Treasure will feature 1,250 guest staterooms and 140,000 tons.

As its sister ship, the vessel will be powered by liquefied natural gas, or LNG, one of the cleanest-burning fuels currently available to the shipping industry.

In addition to the Wish and the Treasure, a third vessel in the series is set to enter service for Disney Cruise Line in 2025.