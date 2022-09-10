Holland America Inks Sponsorship with the University of Washington Athletics

Holland America Line has become the official cruise line of Husky Athletics for the University of Washington Athletics through a multi-year sponsorship agreement in time for the 2022-2023 football season, according to a press release.

"We're proud to launch this new partnership with the University of Washington Athletics and give fans more ways to create memorable moments. We have many team members in our organization who are UW alum, and we're looking forward to wearing our purple and gold in support of the Huskies,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line.

Fans will see Holland America Line's presence throughout Husky Stadium at UW football games and across UW Athletics media channels as the official cruise line of Husky Athletics, according to Holland America Line.

During the UW Football season, Holland America Line's nautical spirit will be on display through its sponsorship designation and integration into traditional Husky football game-day activities like the "wave" and "sailgating." As the sponsor, Holland America Line seeks to improve the fan experience on the water with new dock branding and exclusive experiences for guests on game days.

"We are proud to partner with Holland America Line, the leading premium cruise line in the travel industry. We both take great pride in representing Seattle with excellence and working toward greatness, so we are thankful for the partnership and look forward to future collaboration," said Heath Bennett, chief revenue officer, University of Washington Athletics.

LEARFIELD's Huskies Sports Properties, the university's multimedia rights holder that collaborates with the athletics administration in the management of rights relationships and corporate partner programs, secured the new partnership with the cruise line.