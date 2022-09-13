Club Med 2 Set for a Major Refit in 2022

The sailing yacht Club Med 2 will see a major refit and drydock ahead of its upcoming winter season in the Caribbean.

Set to be completed in December 2022, the multimillion-dollar renovation will include the addition of new culinary experiences, as well as the remodeling of public areas and staterooms.

According to Club Med, the 392-guest vessel will be refurbished in its entirety, with restaurants, lounges and cabins receiving new furniture and a new look.

The new look of the areas was designed to reflect the vibrancy of the Mediterranean Sea, the company added.

The ship’s spa and gym will also be remodeled in order to offer what Club Med calls enhanced wellbeing and fitness features.

The additions include top-of-the-line cardio equipment, as well as soft lighting and soundproof flooring.

For spa-goers, the brand-new Club Med Spa by Sothys will offer a selection of luxury treatments and programming that includes a sundeck yoga and more.

With redesigned bars and lounges, the yacht’s Le Monte Carlo restaurant will also welcome enhancements that include live culinary demonstrations and new menus curated by Ferrandi. Changing seasonally, the options of dishes will be inspired by the international cuisines found from port to port.

The ship’s five sails will be remodeled as well, Club Med said.

After completing the refit, the Club Med 2 is set to depart on a transatlantic crossing on December 5. Later that month, the vessel kicks off its winter season in the Caribbean.

Extending through March, the program includes seven- to 12-night cruises departing from Martinique, Guadeloupe, Saint Martin and more.

According to Club Med, thanks the yacht’s modest size, the itineraries include visit “some of the world’s most exclusive,” such as Tobago Cays in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Other destinations included in the program are Saint Barthelemy, Marie Galante, Mayreau and Bequia.

Built in 1992, the Club Med 2 last saw major refit in 2008.