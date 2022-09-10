Moment Mixing Digital Services with Increased Onboard Retail Sales

Digital transformation is gradually making its way into the maritime sector, and it is especially appealing to operators looking to improve onboard standards while meeting guests’ demand for communications and entertainment options.

Moment, which develops entertainment and services on digital platforms for the cruise and ferry industries, is working with operators to help increase sales onboard through retail channels.

“Digitalizing onboard sales is a way to strengthen the retail experience to the overall cruise environment and make it unavoidable for passengers. The platform technology provides a main digital portal for passengers and enables them to order and purchase from a unique touchpoint of a vessel,” Moment Senior Communications Consultant Fleur d’Halloy told Cruise Industry News.

Moment has collaborated with ferry lines such as SS Badger, Brittany Ferries, and Corsica Linea to provide a variety of services, including a digital platform for entertainment.

“We worked with the S.S. Badger and the operator wanted to offer passengers a new

dimension onboard. Given the size of the vessel, the company needed both a powerful

entertainment and ergonomic platform to be accessible to passengers of all ages. Moment developed for the S.S. Badger an AVOP portal, which gives premium access to select content,” d’Halloy said.

Moment's technologies are simple to integrate onboard. If a vessel already has WiFi, the company simply installs its app; otherwise, they handle all material parts, including design, material selection, and installation.

They also provide a set of WiFi equipment to vessels that do not have a connectivity solution.

“Once the perimeters have been established, and the services have been determined with customers, we develop the platform and deliver a compact hardware server, easy to install and easy to use by the crew. All that needs to be done is to connect it to the vessel’s digital infrastructure, while its management requires no effort because updates can be made remotely or with a simple smart USB key”

In addition, the company created an AVOD portal for another client that was tailored to the vessel's existing infrastructure and 600 guests. Passengers onboard can use their own devices to access this service, which allows them to stream a library of films, television shows, music playlists, and games.

“Moment’s wireless-based digital portal provides many ways to connect passengers and cruise operators with a suite of personalized services (room service, restaurant reservation, chat with staff) and transform the cabin,” noted d’Halloy.