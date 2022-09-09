Saga Unveils Celebrity Entertainment Lineup for 2022/2023

Jools Holland, Alfie Boe, Phil Vickery, and Kevin Woodford have been confirmed as part of Saga Ocean Cruises' entertainment lineup for late 2022 and throughout 2023, according to a press release.

Holland, composer, pianist, bandleader, and broadcaster will return to Saga for six performances at the Playhouse Theater between February and September 2023, according to Saga Cruises.

Among other cruises, Holland and his band will perform during the “Colours of the Canaries,” “Arctic Norway and the Northern Lights” and “Ancient Cities of the Eastern Mediterranean” itineraries.

“We revamped our onboard shows in the theatre and Britannia Lounge earlier in the year, and our popular dance hosts have been reintroduced to accompany guests on the floor, so our entertainment really is something special,” said Nigel Blanks, chief executive officer, Saga Cruises.

Adding up to the music theme of the lineup, Boe, a platinum-selling singer in the United Kingdom, will perform on the Spirit of Discovery's "Morocco and the Islands of the Atlantic" cruise, departing on November 15, 2022.

Saga Cruises will also provide guests with culinary entertainment. During the "Cape Verde and the Canaries" cruise, which departs on November 19, 2022, chef, TV presenter, and cookbook author Phil Vickery will give a live cooking demonstration and a Q&A session. Chef and presenter Kevin Woodford will continue by showcasing his "Can't Cook. Won't Cook" masterclass and hosting a Q&A session during the "Flavors of the Western Mediterranean" cruise, sailing on October 31, 2022.