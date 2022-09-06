New Protocols for Cruise Passengers in Barbados

Barbados has announced new port entry guidelines to enable fully vaccinated travelers increased ease to experience Barbados beyond their cruise ship, according to a press release.

Embarkation

Barbados requires each cruise line to conduct health assessments of travelers prior to embarkation, which includes questions to identify symptoms that indicate a traveler’s health status. In addition, travelers will be required to follow testing guidelines as determined by the cruise line prior to boarding. Cruise lines are required to submit their Maritime Declaration of Health to the Chief Medical Officer at least 24 hours prior to arrival and again within 12 hours of the vessel’s arrival. They will also be required to make arrangements for the isolation of passengers who test positive prior to embarkation on a homeport cruise. The cost of such service shall be to the account of the passenger or the cruise line.

Transit Calls and Shore Excursions

Fully vaccinated travelers (eligible if they have completed a full regimen of vaccines from any of the approved COVID-19 vaccinations, at least 14 days prior to travel to Barbados) are no longer required to take a COVID-19 test to enter Barbados and will be permitted free flow to enjoy experiences on the island. All travelers will follow the general health guidelines relating to sanitization and social distancing established at the Port of Bridgetown’s homeport and passenger facilities. With respect to air-sea passenger movements, ground handling agents will coordinate staggered transfer of travelers to ensure social distancing and reduce congestion.



Disembarkation (Island Stays)

Travelers disembarking and staying on-island from a homeport cruise will be required to complete the Immigration Online Entry/Departure Form (ED) at least 72 hours prior to arrival.



Vaccinations

Approved vaccines are Phizer-BioNTech (COMIRNATY), Oxford-AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Covishield, Moderna, Janssen (Johnson and Johnson), Covaxin, Sinovac-CoronaVac, Sinopharm, Sputnik V, Cansino (CONVIDECIA), Novavax (Nuvaxovid), Covovax, Abdala.



