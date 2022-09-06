Holland America Becomes Only Cruise Line Certified Sustainable for Alaska Seafood

Holland America Line has been awarded Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) certification — making it the first and only cruise line to achieve this credential by serving only fresh, certified sustainable and traceable wild Alaska seafood. RFM certified all six of the cruise line's ships that sail to Alaska following an independent audit, according to a press release.

"Holland America Line has shared Alaska adventures with our guests for 75 years, and supporting sustainable fishing and local business is an important commitment for us," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "We've pledged to buy and serve only local, sustainable, fresh seafood on Alaska voyages, and RFM certification is a crucial step in the commitment to sustainability that we share with our guests and fishing families of Alaska."

RFM is a third-party certification program for wild-capture fisheries and is aligned with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries, the most comprehensive set of international standards and best practices for wild fisheries. The RFM ecolabel includes the seafood product's origin and tells consumers where their food comes from every step of the way — starting with the Alaska fishers and processors and continuing to the cruise line's receipt of product and to the guest's plate.

Usage of the RFM logo signifies solid commitment to a distinctive Chain of Custody program that assures buyers and guests their seafood is legally harvested, obtained from responsibly managed certified sustainable fisheries, and can be traced back to its origin.

"We applaud Holland America Line for its long-standing commitment to sustainable seafood and its hard work to become the first cruise line to offer RFM certified Alaska seafood," said Tomi Marsh, Alaska seafood harvester and CSC RFM board member.

"Alaska fisheries are highly valued as an integral part of the culture of coastal communities. Thus, fisheries are carefully managed, including input by locals, with a priority for sustainability in a constantly changing ocean in order to ensure that these fisheries are available for the next generation. Holland America Line's support for RFM not only highlights its dedication to sustainability, but also its dedication to promoting local values."

The RFM certification announcement comes on the heels of Holland America Line's newly formed partnership with Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI), both sharing a commitment to serving sustainably sourced Alaska seafood. Holland America Line continues to encourage stewardship of the environment and operates in partnership with the people and organizations in the areas that it visits.

Serving Alaska seafood on Holland America Line ships has long been part of the brand's immersive culinary experiences. On any Alaska cruise, the line serves more than 2,000 pounds of Alaska Salmon, 1,000 pounds of Alaska cod, 800 pounds of Alaska halibut, 500 pounds of Alaska rockfish and more.