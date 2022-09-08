New Phoenix Brochure: River and Coasts 2023

Phoenix Reisen has released its 2023 river cruise program. The new 212-page brochure titled Rivers and Coasts features not only the traditional river products but also the company’s return to Vietnam, Cambodia and India, as well as the Baltic coast.

The newbuild Alisa will sail on the Rhine and Moselle in 2023. Phoenix Reisen described her as a modern, high-quality ship with two restaurants and 95 elegantly furnished cabins of which 73 have French balconies.

The Swiss Diamond will sail on the Baltic coast as an all-inclusive ship for Phoenix Reisen on in 2023. Beverages and excursions are included in the fare.

2023 will also feature a number of shorter, theme cruises, hosted by Phoenix Reisen’s (Norwegian) Captain Morten Hansen and other popular participations from the German TV show Verrückt nach Meer (Crazy about the Sea) that has been filmed aboard the company’s ships for years.

The Bonn-based company, which operates some 25 river and coastal vessels in addition to its four-ship ocean going fleet, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2023, marking it with a 50-day cruise aboard the Alena roundtrip from Frankfurt via the Danube to the Danube Delta, the Main, the Rhine and the Moselle, the Netherlands and Belgium.