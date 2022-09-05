Norwegian, Viking, Holland America, Princess and More Adding Ships in September
Several cruise lines are adding capacity to the market in September according to the latest edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.
While major brands such as Holland America Line and Princess Cruises are reactivating additional vessels, other companies are also adding new tonnage to the market.
Viking will be welcoming two ships during the month, the Viking Mississippi and the Viking Polaris. While the first marks the company debut in the Mississippi River which happened in early September, the second completes the brand’s expedition fleet on September 29.
Norwegian Cruise Line is also adding a newbuild to its fleet this month. After celebrating the vessel’s christening in August, the company saw the Norwegian Prima departing on its first revenue cruise on September 3.
Meanwhile, other cruise lines, such as Australis, are resuming service after their regular in-between-season operational pauses.
Here’s the complete list of vessels entering service in September:
Ship: Viking Mississippi
Cruise Line: Viking
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 386 guests
Built: 2022Homeport: St. Paul, St. Louis, Memphis and New Orleans (United States)
Itinerary: Lower and Upper Mississippi River
First Cruise: September 3
Ship: Norwegian Prima
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,215 guests
Built: 2022
Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands), Copenhagen (Denmark), Southampton (England) and more
Itinerary: Baltic Sea, Norway, Iceland, Western Europe and more
First Cruise: September 3
Ship: Deutschland
Cruise Line: Semester at Sea
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 520 guests
Built: 1998
Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Dubai (UAE)
Itinerary: 105-day world cruise visiting Europe, Africa and Asia
First Cruise: September 9
Ship: Volendam
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,440 guests
Built: 1999
Homeport: Trieste and Civitavecchia (Italy)
Itinerary: Holy Land, Eastern and Western Mediterranean
First Cruise: September 24
Ship: Sapphire Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600 guests
Built: 2004
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Itinerary: Baja Peninsula, Mexican Riviera, Sea of Cortez and Hawaii
First Cruise: September 24
Ship: Ventus Australis
Cruise Line: Australis
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 210 guests
Built: 2018
Homeport: Punta Arenas (Chile) and Ushuaia (Argentina)
Itinerary: Tierra del Fogo and Patagonia
First Cruise: September 25
Ship: Viking Polaris
Cruise Line: Viking
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 378 guests
Built: 2021
Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Ushuaia (Argentina)
Itinerary: Positioning cruise to South America ahead of a winter season in Antarctica
First Cruise: September 29