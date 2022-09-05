Norwegian, Viking, Holland America, Princess and More Adding Ships in September

Several cruise lines are adding capacity to the market in September according to the latest edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

While major brands such as Holland America Line and Princess Cruises are reactivating additional vessels, other companies are also adding new tonnage to the market.

Viking will be welcoming two ships during the month, the Viking Mississippi and the Viking Polaris. While the first marks the company debut in the Mississippi River which happened in early September, the second completes the brand’s expedition fleet on September 29.

Norwegian Cruise Line is also adding a newbuild to its fleet this month. After celebrating the vessel’s christening in August, the company saw the Norwegian Prima departing on its first revenue cruise on September 3.

Meanwhile, other cruise lines, such as Australis, are resuming service after their regular in-between-season operational pauses.

Here’s the complete list of vessels entering service in September:

Ship: Viking Mississippi

Cruise Line: Viking

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 386 guests

Built: 2022Homeport: St. Paul, St. Louis, Memphis and New Orleans (United States)

Itinerary: Lower and Upper Mississippi River

First Cruise: September 3

Ship: Norwegian Prima

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,215 guests

Built: 2022

Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands), Copenhagen (Denmark), Southampton (England) and more

Itinerary: Baltic Sea, Norway, Iceland, Western Europe and more

First Cruise: September 3

Ship: Deutschland

Cruise Line: Semester at Sea

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 520 guests

Built: 1998

Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Dubai (UAE)

Itinerary: 105-day world cruise visiting Europe, Africa and Asia

First Cruise: September 9

Ship: Volendam

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,440 guests

Built: 1999

Homeport: Trieste and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Itinerary: Holy Land, Eastern and Western Mediterranean

First Cruise: September 24

Ship: Sapphire Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600 guests

Built: 2004

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Itinerary: Baja Peninsula, Mexican Riviera, Sea of Cortez and Hawaii

First Cruise: September 24

Ship: Ventus Australis

Cruise Line: Australis

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 210 guests

Built: 2018

Homeport: Punta Arenas (Chile) and Ushuaia (Argentina)

Itinerary: Tierra del Fogo and Patagonia

First Cruise: September 25

Ship: Viking Polaris

Cruise Line: Viking

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 378 guests

Built: 2021

Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Ushuaia (Argentina)

Itinerary: Positioning cruise to South America ahead of a winter season in Antarctica

First Cruise: September 29