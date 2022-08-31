Asia Cruise Forum Jeju Discusses Sustainability and Cruise Tourism Prospects

The 2022 Asia Cruise Forum Jeju, held on August 25 and 26, discussed the future of cruise tourism in the area and ways to build a sustainable cruise industry, according to a press release.

The forum, organized by the Jeju Tourism Organization and hosted by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, covered three major topics: cooperation plans for revitalizing cruise operations, the resilience of the Asia cruise industry and sustainable development, destinations, and cruising, according to a statement by the organizing committee.

“A cooperative system such as the ‘EU Healthy Gateway’, which has played a major role in the resumption of cruises in Europe, is lacking in the Asia-Pacific region. It is necessary to establish a network that can consider the growth of cruises within the region and prepare a specific system in case of a public health emergency,” said Jin-hoi Hwang, associate research fellow, Korea Maritime Institute.

The forum, which returned for the first time since 2019, aimed to promote the cruise industry on Jeju Island and throughout South Korea. This year's tagline was "New Beginnings, A Paradigm Shift in the Cruise Industry," spreading the message of collaboration for the cruise industry's recovery and bringing innovation to cruising.

TUI Cr, Marella, Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea, MSC, and representatives from the public and private sectors gathered on-site to discuss global cruise market trends and ways to revitalize cruise tourism.

CLIA Australasia managing director Joel Katz emphasized the importance of carbon reduction for sustainable development. He presented a detailed action plan that includes the promotion of energy conversion projects using ship waste, energy savings through innovation such as the use of solar panels, and investment in projects carried out by non-governmental organizations to protect oceans and coastal ecosystems.

On the final day of the forum, a session was held to discuss Jeju's cruise tourism development plans, while participants learned about Singapore's innovation plans for post-pandemic cruise tourism resumption.