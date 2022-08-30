Carnival Cruise Line Names David Candib to Lead Port Operations

As Carnival Cruise Line prepares for rapid growth and the addition of five ships to its fleet, it is announcing that longtime Carnival Corporation executive David Candib is joining as vice president of port operations, according to a press release.

In addition to overseeing all port operations for the company, he will be part of the working group managing the development of the Grand Bahama cruise port and will work on other destination initiatives.

Candib brings more than 20 years of experience in port operations and destination development at Carnival Corporation, most recently serving as vice president of global port development & operations. He has had an active role in the development of all Carnival’s corporate ports, management of six corporate port operations and teams, and leading the Amber Cove, Half Moon Cay and Grand Bahama projects.

“David’s proven leadership and management skills will help us continue to chart a successful path as we work with our home port and destination officials to ensure mutual compliance, environmental, health, safety and economic development priorities,” said Carnival Cruise Line Senior Vice President of Maritime Operations Lars Ljoen.