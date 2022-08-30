Celestyal Eases COVID-19 Protocols

Celestyal Cruises has announced a relaxed COVID-19 policy.

For all sailings from August 26, 2022, all guests 12 years of age and above must continue to be fully vaccinated including proof of a booster (if their original vaccine course was completed more than 270 days prior to embarkation).

All guests are required to have a certified negative COVID antigen test taken no more than 48 hours or a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to embarkation, as opposed to the earlier requirement of the test being taken 24 hours prior to embarkation, according to a press release.

For those recently recovered from COVID, they can provide a doctor’s note supplemented with the positive test result corresponding to the date which the guest has been diagnosed positive and the negative test result corresponding to the date of recovery. For citizens of EU countries and countries participating in the EU DCC scheme, an EU DCC (Covid recovery certificate) is required. Masks which were previously mandated in all indoor areas, are no longer required, but instead highly recommended for indoor areas and outdoors when in large crowds.

“In accordance with updated guidelines from the European Healthy Gateways, CLIA and Greek health authorities, we are pleased to announce the further relaxation of our health protocols,” said Celestyal Cruises Chief Commercial Officer, Leslie Peden. “The more flexible requirements provide our guests with the option of testing prior to departing for Greece as well as more flexibility when it comes to masking onboard. We will continue to liaise with the European Healthy Gateways, CLIA and Greek authorities, as well as all destinations we visit on our cruises, to ensure that we are following the latest protocols with the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve continuing to be our top priority.”