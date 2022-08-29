AGS Launches 360GOLF to Keep Cruise Ship Guests Entertained

Adventure Golf and Sports (AGS), in collaboration with Holovis, is introducing a nine-hole sports-themed 360GOLF course that can be installed indoors or outdoors on cruise ships and is designed to attract and retain guests, according to a press release.

“This is high-tech miniature golf that debuted at last November’s IAAPA trade show with a prototype Duck Gallery hole, which resulted in substantial interest within the industry. As a result, our companies are now introducing a complete nine-hole course based on popular sports,” commented Scott Lundmark, president, AGS.

The sport-themed 360GOLF holes include automatic scoring, gamification, and other interactive sensory play features that are powered by an exclusive Holotrac golf ball that interacts with sensors throughout the course, and it is intended to motivate repeat play.

“At the IAAPA show, guests played Duck Gallery, a carnival-themed golf hole, and asked about the nine-hole model and the option of creating a signature branded model for their exclusive use. We are currently working with several prospects on each of these options,” added Lundmark.

The interactive golf holes in the nine-hole sports-themed 360GOLF miniature golf experience are dedicated to archery, basketball, bowling, cricket, soccer, formula 1 racing, horse racing, pool, and surfing. Since mini gold holes are weather and corrosion proof, the new design could be installed in cruise ships and amusement parks, among other locations.

Each 360GOLF player is given a ball with a unique signal, so all scoring and strokes for each ball are unique to them. According to Holovis' development director, Jos Van Der Steen, a large high-definition display screen is embedded in the marquee to provide real-time feedback on player scores, animation, stroke count, and events as they happen in real-time.

“The guest sensory experience includes reactive media, sound effects, and LED lighting to accent gameplay as it happens,” he said.