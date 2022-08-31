Three New Cruise Lines Set to Reveal Themselves in September

Three new cruise lines are set to be unveiled this September as new investors and new money enter the business.

A combination of available ships, funding and fear of missing out is the driving force behind these three projects.

Major Hotel Chain: According to multiple sources speaking to Cruise Industry News, a well-known hotel brand will announce its intention to start a cruise line with new, (comma) small luxury ships sometime in September.

French Start Up: A French start up has acquired the former Maasdam from the laid up Seajets cruise fleet and will be announcing more details shortly. Seajets has yet to put any of its cruise vessels into service, having already sent ships to be recycled. If the deal works out, look for the more of the Seajets fleet to find new homes. Seller financing is said to be playing a key role.

Exploris: The Silver Explorer will be heading to a new home in late 2023 at Exploris, which is targeting the high-end expedition market with a small ship. A press conference is scheduled for early September with more details set to be announced then.