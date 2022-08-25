Carnival Partners with Slots Influencer Brian Christopher

Slots influencer Brian Christopher has partnered with Carnival Cruise Line as their exclusive slots influencer and will be joining the company’s fleet on several cruises over the next two years, according to a press release.

Christopher, who has a monthly following of over five million will set sail aboard Carnival’s fleet in the coming months. He will highlight the $1 million Slot Tournament Cruise, which also marks the biggest tournament ever at sea, aboard the Mardi Grass departing on November 5, 2022, according to the company.

“This partnership will bring next-level fun to all slot players out there and bridge our land-based adventures with the best excitement at sea. The entire experience is a great match with Brian Christopher Slots and the action my fans expect,” commented Jonathan Lask, vice president of casino and performance marketing, Carnival Cruise Line.

The slots champion will also play in casinos aboard the Carnival Breeze, Carnival Magic and Carnival Dream in the coming months, while his games will be livestreamed from Carnival’s casinos.

The cruise line will also be the at-sea casino launch partner for Christopher's "Pop'N Pays More" slots machine, which will debut in casinos across Carnival's fleet. Besides being available onboard the Carnival Breeze, Carnival Magic and Carnival Dream, guests will also have the chance to try their luck on the slots machine during Christopher’s New Year’s Eve sailing on the Carnival Breeze.

“Brian Christopher Slots exemplifies the fun that Carnival is known for and is the perfect ambassador for the rewarding experience we bring to our valued casino guests across our fleet,” said Christopher.