Royal Caribbean Announces 2023-2024 Expanded Singapore Program

Royal Caribbean has announced deployment for the Spectrum of the Seas for 2023-2024, and longer cruises are making a comeback, according to a press release.

A mix of new 5- to 12-night cruises will whisk adventurers to destinations in Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam, joining the cruise line’s short getaways to Malaysia and Thailand.

On a mix of longer cruises that are 5-, 7-, 9- and 12-night itineraries, calls include Bangkok, Thailand; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Manila, Philippines. Royal Caribbean’s crowd favorite 3- and 4-night getaways, first introduced in July, round out the cruise line’s next year-round season.

The Spectrum will head back to the Penang, Malaysia, and Phuket in Thailand.

“During Royal Caribbean’s first year-round season in Singapore, we’ve continued to see travellers return for more. Being able to visit international shores again has only increased that demand. People want to cruise with us, and now they can set their sights on new adventures for next year. Today’s holidaymakers seek unique experiences and a fuss-free vacation – they want to have a fun holiday without having to worry about confusing travel requirements and restrictions – and Spectrum of the Seas delivers exactly that. The combination of Asian-themed experiences and signature favourites on board with the opportunities to explore Asia’s energetic cities, traditional architecture and exotic landscapes makes for the perfect way to embark on the revenge travel vacationers are seeking today,” said Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

The upcoming cruises include two 12-night sailings. These sailings can also be enjoyed back to back, visiting a new destination almost every day for the entire 24-night adventure. Included are 10 destinations unique to this experience, such as Hong Kong; Tokyo, Osaka and Mount Fuji, Japan; and Nha Trang and Hue/Danang, Vietnam.