China Cruise Shipping Opens in Guangzhou as China Targets More Newbuildings

The three-day 15th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS15) opened in Guangzhou on August 18 with more than 500 people attending the conference, representing local and national governments, cruise lines, suppliers and more.

Setting the agenda for a 2025 goal, the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) said that the country’s cruise-ship building goals will include more large cruise-ships being built and delivered. Meanwhile, the construction of medium-size cruise ships will be accelerated and small cruise ships will be produced in batches.

That will take an improved supply chain, the CCYIA said, to meet the demands of not only building new ships, but supporting infrastructure, including homeport and transit port development.

Guangzhou Nansha International Cruise Homeport Operation Management and Astro Ocean Cruise also signed a strategic cooperation agreement to explore homeporting.

Prior to the pandemic, Guangzhou had just opened a new homeport facility, with two berths for modern ships and a 60,000-square-meter terminal building.